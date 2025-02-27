Lagos Urges Vigilance Against MOT/LGAs Enforcement Impostors

Share

The Lagos State Government (LASG) yesterday urged residents to be vigilant against individuals posing as enforcement personnel of the Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Olawale Musa, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos. Musa said that the call became necessary as personnel of the ministry of transportation apprehended fake revenue officers at Ikorodu Bus-stop earlier.

“The impostors apprehended by the Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), Shola Tosin, Azeez Omilade, Adenle Said and Olushola Raphael, were caught with fake documentation for Lagos State as well as other states of the Federation.

“They were also caught with faded reflective jackets ready to swindle and exploit motorists,” he said. Urging the general public to be vigilant, Musa reiterated that keeping Lagos roads free of impostors was a collective responsibility.

He called on the general public to collaborate with the ministry by reporting any suspicious activities involving fake enforcement personnel to the ministry’s public complaint numbers: 09020004000 or 09020009000.

The permanent secretary further assured that the state government was committed to safety and security of its citizens and would continue to take decisive actions against fraudulent activities.

Share

Please follow and like us: