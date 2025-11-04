Lagos Urges Citizens To Partner Law Enforcement Agencies For Safer State

The Lagos State Government has called on residents to collaborate actively with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, made the call during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Police Youth Dialogue held on Tuesday at the ASSBIFI Event Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Ogunlende, while emphasising the importance of collective action from all stakeholders in building a safer Lagos, said:

“All hands must be on deck through effective collaboration with law enforcement agencies to safeguard lives and property in our state.”

The Commissioner described the theme of this year’s dialogue, “The Power of Partnership: Cultivating Trust and Understanding Between Youth and Law Enforcement Agencies” as timely and reflective of the state’s vision to bridge divides, encourage dialogue, and promote inclusive communities.

According to him, the Police Youth Dialogue provides a valuable opportunity for young people and security operatives to engage openly, share perspectives, and build trust.

“Through such engagements, we can dispel misconceptions, build empathy, and nurture a shared sense of responsibility for the progress and peace of our state,” Ogunlende said.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for initiating the Police Youth Dialogue through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Moshood urged the youth to view the police as allies in progress rather than adversaries.

“This dialogue gives the youth a sense of belonging. With consistent engagements like this, the trust deficit will gradually be removed. It is a good platform to prepare our youth for leadership positions and bridge the communication gap between the police and the younger generation,” he noted.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pharm. (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, said the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to empowering young people and building peaceful communities.

“This dialogue is a clarion call to move from confrontation to collaboration. It provides a platform for open conversations, mutual learning, and joint problem-solving between security agencies and our youth who remain the heartbeat of our society,” she said.

Guest Speaker, Mr. Ibrahim Sodiq Duroorike, speaking on the topic “The Power of Partnership: Cultivating Trust and Understanding Between Youth and Law Enforcement”, urged participants to adopt a positive mindset and work collaboratively with security agencies.

He stressed that youth-police cooperation is vital to achieving a safer and more secure society.

The event was attended by representatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Armed Forces, and other stakeholders.