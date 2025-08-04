Lagos Urges Calm Amid Heavy Downpour, Warns Of Possible Flash Floods

The Lagos State Government has appealed to residents to remain calm following over 12 hours of continuous rainfall across the state, warning that the downpour may lead to flash floods in several parts of the metropolis.

As read in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the state government has acknowledged the intense weather conditions and reassured the public of its ongoing efforts to mitigate flooding through resilient infrastructure and drainage management.

The Commissioner, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) issued a fresh advisory on Monday forecasting more rainfall and thunderstorms across Lagos over the next three days.

“It is not impossible that some parts of the state may experience flash flooding because of the inability of the major collectors to contain the run-off resulting from the very heavy rainfall,” Wahab said.

He attributed the situation to Lagos’s geographical vulnerability as a coastal city, explaining that the continuous downpour may raise water levels in the lagoon, causing a tidal lock, a phenomenon that impedes water from draining through the city’s established channels.

“All areas abutting the rivers and lagoons are at risk of experiencing flash floods, which may come with high currents,” he added.

The Commissioner advised parents and guardians to ensure that children remain indoors during the school holiday period, stressing the danger of playing in the rain or attempting to swim in floodwaters.

Motorists and pedestrians were similarly cautioned against wading through flooded roads, with Wahab warning that vehicles could be submerged and lives endangered by fast-moving currents.

Wahab also expressed concern about the harmful practice of dumping waste into drainage channels during rainfall, emphasising that this worsens flood risks by blocking the flow of water.

“There are consequences for such acts. When drains are clogged with refuse, it impedes water flow and results in flash floods,” he warned.

He disclosed that the state government has intensified the year-round cleaning and maintenance of existing drains, while also awarding contracts for the construction and concrete lining of new drainage channels.

Nonetheless, Wahab admitted that even with ongoing infrastructural improvements, “when more than usual rain falls,” as experienced in the last 12 hours, it requires collective responsibility from both government and residents to reduce its impact.

The state’s appeal comes amid growing concerns about the effects of climate change, with unpredictable weather patterns and rising sea levels putting additional strain on Lagos’s flood management systems.

Residents are advised to follow updates from official government sources and observe all safety precautions during this period of heightened rainfall.