Lagos Unveils Nigeria’s First Health Insurance Online Radio

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has launched ILERA EKO Spotlight, Nigeria’s first online radio dedicated to health insurance awareness.

The new platform, unveiled yesterday in Alausa, Ikeja, is designed to educate residents about the state’s compulsory health insurance scheme and promote universal health coverage (UHC).

Permanent Secretary Emmanuella Zamba said the radio would be used to engage residents and provide regular information on health insurance and wellness. She said the move reflects the state government’s commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

Zamba thanked the Ministry of Information and Strategy for its support and cooperation. She added: “We appreciate the media for their role in educating the public and promoting healthseeking behaviour. “We urge continued support so more residents can understand the benefits of joining ILERA EKO.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the Executive Order on compulsory health insurance in July 2024. According to Zamba, the new online radio will broadcast daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It will serve as our voice to educate, inform, and connect with Lagosians across communities,” she said.