Lagos Unveils First Forensic Interview Protocol For Sexually Abused Children In Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has launched the Child Sexual Abuse Investigative and Interview Protocol, a pioneering platform aimed at ensuring justice for children who have suffered sexual abuse, making Lagos the first state in Nigeria to adopt such a system.

The protocol, unveiled on Thursday, seeks to standardise how investigators and interviewers engage with child victims, prioritising dignity, accuracy, and the reduction of trauma during the justice process.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, said the initiative represents a significant shift in how the state handles child sexual abuse cases.

“When a child talks about abuse, their words should be taken seriously and evaluated on facts, not sentiment,” he said. “This protocol is about giving children a justice system that listens with dignity and acts within the rule of law.”

Pedro commended the collaboration between the Lagos State Government, CeCe Yara Foundation, Rule of Law, and Anti-Corruption bodies in bringing the protocol to life, adding that it sets a “new standard for justice” in the state.

Chief Executive Officer of CeCe Yara Foundation, Bisi Ajayi-Kayode, described the launch as the fulfilment of a long-held dream. She noted that poor interviewing methods in the past often compounded victims’ trauma and undermined justice.

Foundation founder Mrs Bola Tinubu said the protocol would give sexually abused children a stronger voice in the justice system. She stressed that the existing legal process was “traumatising and detrimental to prosecution” and underscored that the new framework should be seen as “the beginning, not the end” of reform.

Stakeholders believe the move will not only improve conviction rates in abuse cases but also protect children from secondary victimisation, marking what many see as a landmark moment in child rights advocacy in Nigeria.