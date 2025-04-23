Lagos Unveils ‘EKO Safe Roads Campaign’ To Curb Mobile Distractions, Reckless Driving

Share

In a move to tackle the mounting road safety challenges in Lagos, a comprehensive new initiative dubbed the “Eko Safe Roads Campaign” is set to launch on Tuesday, April 29, at Allen Avenue Junction in Ikeja.

The campaign, led by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA) in tandem with the Ogwus Youth Empowerment and Community Development Organisation (OYECDO), aims to foster a culture of discipline, respect, and safety on the nation’s bustling roads.

At the heart of the initiative is the pressing need to address the dangerous trend of mobile phone use while driving—a habit that has been linked to a surge in road accidents across Lagos.

The organizers assert that this campaign is not merely about enforcing traffic regulations but transforming mindsets. “The Eko Safe campaign is not just about traffic rules. It’s about saving lives and changing mindsets.

We want to equip young people with the tools to make positive choices—not only on the road but in life,” stated Ogwus, the founder of OYECDO.

The collaborative project unites various stakeholders, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In addition, the Red Cross and other community-based organizations have pledged support in enforcement and outreach efforts.

Digital media, street posters, and flyers will be extensively used to disseminate critical information on safe driving practices.

