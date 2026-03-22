In the hollow space between two supporting beams beneath the Agege under-bridge, a makeshift cardboard bed serves as home for four teenagers.

There, arranged with the quiet order of those who have little to protect, lie their daily necessities: a bar of bathing soap, a toothbrush, a pair of slippers, and some tattered clothes wholly unfit for human comfort.

These are not choices but concessions—whatever scraps fate has thrown their way, they have learned to manage. The space is narrow, dark, and exposed to the elements, yet it is theirs, at least for now.

I moved closer under the pretext of having missed my way, seeking directions to mask my true purpose. The teenagers regarded me with the wary eyes of those accustomed to being ignored or chased away. But when I asked for their help finding a route, the ice thinned.

As they gathered nearer, eager to assist a stranger who had shown them the simple dignity of asking, I found my opening.

One layer of questions led to another, and gradually, the conversation deepened from directions to stories; stories of how they came to be here, beneath this bridge, building a life from what the city had discarded.

What I witnessed under the Agege bridge is a replica of what is prevalent in the heart of Iyana Ipaja, Oshodi, Agege, Ikeja, Mile 2, Ojota, Isolo, Alimosho, Ojuelegba, Stadium, and many other bustling under-bridges in Lagos where makeshift communities thrive against the odds with no respite in sight.

These guys are driven primarily by a confluence of factors: deepening poverty, family disintegration, and rural-urban migration.

It is a profoundly disquieting reality that within Africa’s most populous city, where some children are raised in comfort and security, thousands endure a harsh upbringing on unforgiving streets; a stark contrast that underscores the urgent need for scholarly attention and policy intervention.

One of the teenagers, Lekan, (not real name) 19, told me he has lived on the streets since age 11.

He ran away from his parents in Aba Oru, Lagos suburb, who were overwhelmed by poverty. His story of displacement, survival, and community formation beneath urban infrastructure. In the build up to this article, I researched the empirical data to support my work but to no avail.

In Lagos State, and by and large states in Nigeria, no precise official statistic exists for the exact number of children specifically living under bridges, as data collection on this highly mobile and vulnerable population remains inherently challenging.

Recent estimates as captured by Udey Onyebuchi, a reporter with The Nation Newspaper, suggest that approximately 100,000 children and youth are affected by street life across Lagos overall, with a significant subset forming makeshift communities beneath major infrastructure such as the Oshodi interchange.

This population encompasses both full-time street dwellers who sleep, work, and survive entirely in public spaces and those who labor on the streets by day before returning to unstable family homes Nigeria accounts for roughly one in five out-of-school children globally, with UNICEF estimating 10.5 million children currently absent from classrooms—a direct pipeline to the streets.

Youth unemployment stands at a staggering 43.3 per cent, while the Lagos State Government admits its social welfare facilities are perpetually “filled up,” unable to accommodate the 86 people migrating into the city every hour.

To ground this study in lived reality, I undertook extensive personal physical engagements with 45 different boys across these under-bridge communities in Lagos State.

Despite the geographic spread— from Oshodi to Mile 2, Ojuelegba to Iyana Ipaja—the tone and tenor of their stories were strikingly uniform.

When asked why and how they found succor living under the bridges, the answer was consistent: a profound lack of home support.

Many explained that their parents could no longer cope with the ever-increasing economic challenges plaguing the nation.

In some cases, during my encounters, I found parents and their children living side-byside beneath the same bridges, the family unit having been displaced together into homelessness, unable to afford the rising cost of shelter.

This article addresses a critical gap in urban scholarship: the systematic examination of under-bridge communities as sites of both vulnerability and social organization.

While existing literature has explored street children in Nigerian cities and pedestrian infrastructure usage, few studies have examined how young people actively construct community within these liminal spaces.

The accommodation crisis has further blurred gender lines; living under bridges is “no longer an exclusive preserve of males,” leading to complex social dynamics including co-habitation arrangements that produce children raised in these precarious environments.

The research questions guiding this inquiry are: What socioeconomic forces drive children and youth to under-bridge communities in Lagos? How do these communities organize socially and economically?

What policy responses have emerged, and how effective are they in addressing root causes? By examining these questions, this study contributes to scholarly understanding of informal urbanism and the lived experiences of streetconnected youth in Africa’s largest city.