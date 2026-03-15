If the under-bridge communities represent the failure of prevention, then the Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun has not been an effective intervention.

Evidently, the Lagos State Government has developed programmes addressing streetconnected children and youth. From what I gathered, the Ministry of Youth and Social Development operates 15 social welfare facilities serving different vulnerable populations, including the Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun,

the Correctional Centre for Girls in Idi-Araba, and facilities for drug addicts, elderly persons, and people with disabilities. The Child Care Programme establishes residential learning centers providing shelter, education, and support for children without families.

The government also conducts rescue operations to remove street children and reunite them with families or place them in institutional care. On paper, these interventions suggest a robust policy framework; in practice, however, the implementation of the policy has not yielded the desired result. During two visits to the Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, I observed palpable deficiencies that undermined the institution’s rehabilitative mandate.

The facility suffers from a visible dearth of equipped and qualified personnel capable of delivering the psychosocial and educational support these children urgently require. When I engaged some of the boys in conversations, I found that what they shared – their aspirations, their daily grievances, their understanding of why they were there did not depict a true reflection they have been fed with the right content.

Their words revealed profound gaps in therapy, coaching, counselling, structured learning, and emotional care, suggesting that the institution, however well-intentioned, lacks the human resources necessary to effect meaningful transformation.

Without adequately trained social workers, psychologists, and educators, even the most robust policy frameworks remain hollow promises, and the children supposedly being rehabilitated continue to slip through the cracks. I therefore suggest the following interventions to collaborate with the institutional supports from the Lagos State Government.

1. Economic Restructuring as the Foundational Priority. Fixing the economy supersedes every other intervention; a viable economy is the coordinating hub of every aspect of life. No amount of rescue operations, rehabilitation programmes, or policy reforms can succeed sustainably when families remain crushed by poverty. The primary driver propelling children onto Lagos streets whether under bridges or into hawking at traffic junctions is economic. When parents cannot afford rent, food, or school fees, children become economic actors by necessity rather than choice.

A thriving economy that ensures at least a minimum decent standard of living for families would address the root cause, rendering most downstream interventions unnecessary. This requires not piecemeal palliatives but structural reforms: job creation, living wages, affordable housing, and social protection systems that catch families before they fall into homelessness. Until the economy works for ordinary Nigerians, the bridges of Lagos will continue to fill each night with those for whom the city offers no other place.

2. Professionalizing Rehabilitation Services. Whatever policies or interventions the government pursues, whether correctional programs for boys, remand homes for girls, or community reintegration schemes they must be staffed by core professionals equipped to address the complex psychological and behavioral needs of street-connected children. During my visits to the Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, I observed a palpable dearth of qualified personnel. The boys I engaged revealed through their words that they were receiving nothing resembling true rehabilitative content.

A correctional home where erring boys are subjected to canning among other harsh punishments is not an effective culture of discipline. This gap reflects a systemic failure: the absence of certified family life practitioners, trained therapists, child psychologists, and skilled social workers who understand trauma-informed care.

Children who have survived the streets carry wounds that cannot be healed by well-meaning but untrained personnel. The government must invest in recruiting, training, and retaining certified professionals capable of delivering evidence-based interventions that address behavioral deficiencies, heal psychological trauma, and prepare children for meaningful reintegration into society.

3. Community-Based Family Support and Reunification Infrastructure. Beyond institutional rehabilitation, Lagos requires a robust network of communitybased family support services that intervene before children are displaced to the streets. This intervention would establish family strengthening centers across highrisk communities, offering counselling, financial literacy training, emergency relief, and mediation services to families on the brink of collapse.

For children already on the streets, the government should develop transitional housing programs that bridge the gap between rescue and reintegration, rather than cycling children between under-bridge communities and overcrowded correctional facilities. These transitional spaces must be staffed by the professionals described above and designed to facilitate gradual, supported reunification with extended families or foster placements.

Critically, such infrastructure must include post-reunification follow-up home visits, school fee support, and ongoing case management—to prevent the revolving door that returns children to the streets. Without this continuum of care, rescue operations become mere displacement exercises, and children learn that state intervention is simply another hazard to evade.

The children beneath Lagos bridges are not merely statistics but living testimonies to a society’s priorities or lack thereof. Their resilience deserves admiration, but their presence demands accountability.

Until we address the economic foundations that push families onto the streets and staff our institutions with professionals capable of genuine rehabilitation, the shadows under our bridges will continue to fill each night with those we have chosen to ignore.