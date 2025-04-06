Share

…as illegal dredging activities blamed for collapse of Eko Bridge pier

A few days after the Federal Government opened the closed Independence Bridge in Lagos, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the immediate closure of the waterway between the Eko and Carter Bridges in Lagos.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the closure followed the structural damage to the Eko Bridge allegedly caused by illegal dredging activities in the area.

Umahi issued the directive on Saturday evening, April 5, during an inspection tour of critical infrastructure across the state, where he expressed serious concerns over the safety implications of the continued operations in the affected waterway.

He called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to act swiftly and enforce the closure to avert potential disaster.

“The dredger struck a pier cap, causing both the cap and the pier to collapse and sink,” the minister disclosed during the inspection.

According to him, the operator or owner of the dredging equipment has since been apprehended, while the Federal Government is set to pursue punitive actions in line with the magnitude of the damage caused.

Umahi, who expressed disappointment over the situation, lamented that illegal dredging was still ongoing along the Third Mainland Bridge corridor despite a Federal Executive Council resolution, passed four months ago, which prohibits dredging within a 10-kilometre radius of any bridge in the country.

“I am shocked to see dredging still going on. These activities compromise the structural integrity of our bridges,” he stated.

He also warned against the increasing practice of parking and loading on bridges, describing it as a dangerous trend that must be stopped.

“The preservation of our infrastructure and the safety of citizens must remain paramount. We will not tolerate any act that endangers lives or weakens public assets,” Umahi added.

The Minister’s tour comes as part of a broader initiative by the Federal Ministry of Works to assess and enhance the durability of key national assets amidst rising concerns over infrastructure decay and public safety.

