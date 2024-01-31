Lagos trumps Dubai, Miami, others to rank 19th as world best city

Lagos, noted as the ‘City of Excellence’, has continued to enjoy positive ratings globally, with the latest ranking of cities by TimeOut, a British publication, placing it as 19th on the global city ranking for 2024. This is as New York City, United States, clinched the number position followed by Cape Town, South Africa, Berlin, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Madrid, Spain. The publication said its ranking was based on outputs received from thousands of people living in the various cities polled. Criteria Some of the criteria used for ranking the cities, according to the publication, include food, culture and nightlife.

The report rated Lagos above popular cities like Beijing in China, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Miami in the United States and Glasgow in the United Kingdom. TimeOut in its publication noted: “Whether you’re a staunch mainlander or from Lekki, there’s something for everyone in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city. Posh Victoria Island continues to deliver a trifecta of swanky resorts, food haunts, and nightlife. Lekki is for the brunchers. “On the mainland, Kuti’s Bistro in Ikeja, owned by the legendary Afrobeat family, serves up reliably delicious food and hosts parties, karaoke and games nights. And then there are the beaches—hit up Oniru Beach for some fun in the sun, but be sure to bring naira for this private beach.”

Rankings New York City, United States (1), Cape Town, South Africa (2), Berlin, Germany (3), London, United Kingdom (4), Madrid, Spain (5), Mexico City, Mexico (6), Liverpool, United Kingdom (7), Tokyo, Japan (8), Rome, Italy (9), Porto, Portugal (10); Paris, France (11), Mumbai, India (12), Lisbon, Portugal (13), Chicago, USA (14), Manchester, United Kingdom (15), São Paulo, Brazil (16), Los Angeles, USA (17), Amsterdam, The Netherlands (18), Lagos, Nigeria (19), Melbourne, Australia (20) and Naples, Italy (21); Singapore (21), Miami, USA (22), Bangkok, Thailand (23), Lima, Peru (24), Budapest, Hungary (25), Beijing, China (26), Dubai, United Arab Emirates (27), Montreal, Canada (28), Glasgow, United Kingdom (29); Sydney, Australia (30), Buenos Aires, Argentina (31), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (32), Manila, Philippines (33), Seoul, South Korea