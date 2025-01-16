Lagos Trucks, Motorcycles Accident Kill 1

Share

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), yesterday, confirmed the death of one person in an accident involving two trucks and motorcycles.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement in Lagos, said that the accident happened at Mile 2, inward Cele in Lagos State.

“Following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 23:48hrs, LASEMA activated its response team from Cappa Base, Oshodi.

“Upon arrival at 00:10hrs in the overnight recovery operation, LASEMA discovered that there was an accident involving a Mack truck with registration number EPE-516YA, conveying a 40ft container.

“The accident also involved another truck with unknown registration number and conveying a large quantity of vehicle engines and two motorcycles.

“Further investigations revealed that the truck conveying quantities of vehicle engines had suffered mechanical error while in motion, leading to a collision with an incoming articulated truck and two motorcycles,” he said.

He added that the impact of the collision resulted in sideway fall of the truck laden with vehicle engines, scattering the goods on highway and obstructing vehicular movement.

“Impact of the collision resulted in instant loss of life for one of the yet-to-be identified motorcyclists. “The adult male casualty had reportedly been taken to the morgue by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps before arrival of the agency’s response team.

“The second motorcyclist involved in the accident escaped the incident unscathed,” he said. He said that the agency’s response team activated appropriate safety measures at the incident scene to forestall more accidents.

“We coordinated the recovery operation and activated necessary traffic control measures with diversion of incoming vehicles.”

