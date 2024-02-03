The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Saturday said a truck driver killed a man at Mile 12 Market along Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

Adebayo Taofiq, the agency’s spokesperson, said in a statement issued to newsmen that the unfortunate accident involved a vehicle bearing the number LSR 901 XV and the victim pushing a wheelbarrow on the main roadway in Mile 12 Market.

He stated that a preliminary inquiry found that the truck driver allegedly lost control owing to a brake failure and collided with the victim.

READ ALSO:

“After the accident, the victim was rescued by LASTMA officers on duty. He later died while being rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“Some miscreants and hoodlums then attempted to attack the truck driver. He was rescued and taken to Ketu Police Divisional by LASTMA officials with the support of security personnel at the market,” he said.

However, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed that the driver had been arrested for further investigation.