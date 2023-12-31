Lagos: Truck Driver Crushes Motor Boy To Death

…driver handed over to police

The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have arrested a driver for allegedly crushing a motor boy to death along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the driver of the fully loaded containerised truck unknowingly crushed the motor boy who was sleeping under his truck while the driver was trying to move.

The Director, of Public Affairs of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq said the unfortunate incident happened and the motor boy was confirmed dead after rushing to a nearby hospital, the truck driver took to his heels but was immediately apprehended by Lastma officials led to a Traffic Officer Adams Lateef ‘Zebra’ (Zone 13) Apapa.

Taofiq said the truck driver was arrested and handed over by Lastma Officials to Policemen from the Trinity Police Division area of Apapa for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare Oki appealed to drivers to always ensure they always check around their trucks to ascertain nothing was found under before embarking on any movement.

While he sympathised with the family of the deceased, Mr. Bakare Oki however sent his condolences.