New Telegraph

September 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Lagos: Tribunal Dismisses,…

Lagos: Tribunal Dismisses, LP, PDP’s Petition Against APC, Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, presided over by Justice Arum Ashom, on Monday, dismissed the petitions brought by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Labour Party (LP), as well as Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party (LP), challenging the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election.

Jandor and Rhodes-Vivour who contested alongside Governor Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approached the tribunal following the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Justice Mikail Abdullahi, on behalf of the three-man panel, announced the decision while delivering judgment on the objections raised by the respondents in the case.

Details later…

Tags:

Read Previous

PSG Chairman Reacts To Messi’s Claims
Read Next

FG Rolls Out Programmes For 63rd Anniversary Celebration