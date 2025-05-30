Lagos Trains Over 10,000 Youths In Filmmaking, Animation, Digital Media, Others

Share

The Lagos State Government has said that no fewer than 10,000 young creative minds across diverse disciplines in the creative and entertainment sector have been trained under its partnership initiative with some privately-owned creative firms.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the sixth year in office of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Alausa, Ikeja yesterday.

The Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, explained that the training was delivered through strategic partnerships with four leading creative institutions including Del-York Creative Academy, EbonyLife Creative Academy, and the African Film Academy, among others.

This is even as she said that the state has spent well over N8,475,238,265.00 in the sponsorship of 143 festivals, events, and programmes from May 2024 till date.

According to her, the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s broader vision to nurture local talent, bridge critical skills gaps, and build a globally competitive creative workforce in Lagos State.

“We are proud to announce that over 10,000 young Lagosians have been empowered with world-class training in key areas such as filmmaking, screenwriting, animation, sound design, production management, digital media, acting, and cinematography.

“This is not just about skills acquisition; it is about creating sustainable pathways for employment, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.

Lagos is investing in people, and by doing so, we are investing in the future of our creative economy,” said Benson-Awoyinka.

She noted that Lagos, already regarded as Nigeria’s entertainment capital, is fast becoming a powerhouse of creative excellence in Africa, with the capacity to produce content that meets and surpasses international standards.

