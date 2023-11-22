Lagos Trains 4592 In Vocational Skills, Restates Commitment To Youth, Women Empowerment

To alleviate poverty, stem the fruitless search for unavailable white-collar jobs, as well as reduce incidences of domestic violence, the Lagos State said it will continue in its effort to provide skills acquisition programs across the three senatorial districts of the state to create more job opportunities for women and young people.

However, to enhance their productivity and become self-reliant, the government must equip them with the necessary knowledge and technical skills.

In light of this, the governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday renewed his administration’s commitment to youth and women development and poverty reduction among Lagosians.

He also said the state will continue to allow youth and women to contribute their quota to national development.

Sanwo-Olu made this known at the LTV8 Blue Roof, Ikeja, venue of graduation and presentation of certificates ceremony for 2022 graduates of the state’s skills acquisition program.

4592 students completed training in a variety of 20 skills from 19 centres for the 2022 training session, 1329 males and 3263 females. Aggregately, over 18,000 candidates have been trained through the Lagos State-sponsored training programs free of charge, since the establishment of the scheme in 2019.

The best 19 graduates, one each across the centers were awarded working tools in their chosen vocations.

In his keynote address, governor Sanwo-olu advised the graduates to be good ambassadors of the state and the ministry that trained them – the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. He also urged them to remain steadfast as they start another phase in the journey of life.

Urging graduates to deploy their skills with diligence at all times to not only empower themselves but also have it in mind to one day become an employer of labour, thereby contributing their quota to the eradication of poverty in the land.

He also challenged them to always believe in themselves, urging them to challenge themselves by mates who were awarded for excellent performance after the training.

Admonishing the graduands, Sanwo-Olu said: “Wapa and the government have trained you free of charge, let us not put it to waste. I urge you to let the training count. Let drops turn to the mighty ocean. Believe in yourself. Never get scared even if you make attempts that fail.

“Don’t get discouraged. Never throw in the towel. Your first attempts at something are not necessarily the best” the governor charged, admonishing the graduating beneficiaries to shun shortcuts.

“Challenge yourself by the awardees among you. Hold yourself together as a set. Learn from each other. Peer review. You are the future and leaders of tomorrow. Don’t see yourself less. There might be challenges in finance, power, and funds.

“Say it everywhere, let it be known that what you have learned today is to make you the best possible. Continue to give space and sense to believe that tomorrow is better than today,” he said.

Also present at the event was the deputy governor of the state, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and Commissioner for Women and Poverty Alleviation Cecilia Bilaji Dada among other top government functionaries.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cedilla Bolaji Dada said the event is special because the state is showcasing a laudable strategy in the development of training as a potent tool for social and community upliftment.

She also said that in recognition of the potential of women and youth, the state “must unleash these potentials”, adding that the state through the THEMES Plus agenda, is committed to harnessing the vibrant energy and channeling it towards enterprise, which will be of immense benefit to the country.

“We consider it imperative in the last four years to develop a comprehensive training scheme and skill development program for women and youth. Creating conducive entrepreneurial training for them” said Dada.