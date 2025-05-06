Lagos Trains 100,000 Farmers In Modern Practices

Share

Lagos State has successfully trained over 100,000 farmers and fishermen in modern agricultural practices over the past year, significantly boosting productivity and improving livelihoods.

The State has also supported 151,595 agribusinesses through grants, inputs, tools, and advisory services.

Announcing these achievements, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, revealed the launch of the Ounje Eko Farmers Subsidy Programme, a N500 million initiative designed to provide a 25% subsidy on animal feeds, tractor services, and fertilizers to enhance agricultural production, particularly in poultry and aquaculture farming.

At the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, Olusanya highlighted that 100 entrepreneurs with diverse agricultural technological expertise have been inducted into the Eko Farmers Club, a key effort to promote agricultural development and food security in Lagos.

The Commissioner also announced that the first phase of the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub, under construction in Epe, is expected to be completed in the coming months.

She revealed that the government has provided a N100 million cash grant to support 26 young agri-preneurs involved in innovative agro-allied businesses, with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) handling the disbursement.

Olusanya emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture continues to foster urban farming initiatives and provides grants to support farmers in boosting their agro-entrepreneurship and value chains. This is done in collaboration with the State Employment Trust Fund.

Through the Agric Innovation Club, the ministry has engaged young minds and aspiring agripreneurs in agricultural innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, offering grants of up to N100 million to 26 agro-innovators.

Highlighting the state’s commitment to enhancing local agricultural production, Olusanya explained that the government is focusing on value chains where Lagos has a comparative advantage, as well as establishing infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure year-round food availability.

She also noted that the ministry collaborates with other Nigerian states to augment food supply.

