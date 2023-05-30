New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Lagos: Tragedy As Mother, Two Daughters Dies In Shop

The dead bodies of a woman and her two daughters were reportedly found in a shop at PPL in the Ijagun Okokomaiko area of Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the residents of the area discovered the bodies on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Speaking on the development, the officers and men of the Lagos State Police Command said they are currently investigating to reveal the circumstances behind the incident.

It was reported that the woman has locked herself and her two kids inside the shop 2 days before their dead bodies were found.

While some residents suspected generator fume as the cause of death of the three persons, some suspected food poisoning.

According to a witness, “On Friday night, the woman locked herself in the shop with her daughters while the generator was on. On Saturday, someone passed by and still saw the shop locked with the generator on.

“On Monday morning, people were worried as there was an offensive odour around her shop. Then, the husband broke into the shop and he found the dead bodies of his wife and children.

These bodies were found in the inner shop and the other extension was where the generator was placed.”

