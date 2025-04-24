Lagos Traffic: Fallen Trees, Streetpoles Cause Disruption

Share

Parts of Ikoyi in Lagos experienced significant traffic disruptions following a series of incidents involving fallen trees and streetlights in the early hours yesterday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) issued an early morning update detailing the unfolding events that have left commuters scrambling for alternate routes on Wednesday.

At approximately 7:38 a.m., LASTMA reported that three streetlights had collapsed along Osborne Road.

Although the fallen streetlights did not initially affect the flow of traffic, the incident raised concerns among local residents and motorists about the overall safety of the roadway conditions.

LASTMA promptly reassured the public that the situation was under control, while maintenance crews were set to investigate the cause of the failure.

The more critical disruption occurred at the Bourdillon Road inward Alexandra roundabout, where a large tree came crashing down, completely blocking the road. This obstruction forced LASTMA officers to immediately divert motorists to alternative routes.

