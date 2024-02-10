Lagos Traditional Ruler Begs Sanwo-Olu To Intervene In Elegba Festival Crisis

High Chief Abdul-Lateef Aderibigbe-Ajose, the Opeluwa Onido of Lagos and Head of Traditional White Cap Chiefs of Lagos State has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently intervene in the tension between Opeluwa Onido Chieftaincy House and the Oloto Royal stool over Elegba Festival.

Aderibigbe-Ajose, the Olori Oluwo of Lagos, made the plea at a news conference on brewing war over the Elegba Festival in Lagos Mainland Local Government between the Oloto of Oto stool and Opeluwa Onido Chieftaincy House.

He said that the Opeluwa chieftaincy title has been in existence since 1500 and has been the custodian of the Elegba Festival.

“Historically, Agba Festival is what is known with Oto and everybody knows this, Elegba Festival is known for Iddo, which is meant to remember our forefathers.

“There was no war about the ownership of the Elegba Festival in the days of my predecessors until I was enthroned in 1997.

“It is coming to a point where the government must wade in to prevent crisis and war. The governor should step in quickly and address this matter before it becomes a full-blown war.

“We don’t want war in Lagos State and if anything happens here, it will affect a lot of people,” the paramount chief said.

Aderibigbe-Ajose said that he called the conference because he is interested in peace, saying that the rumoured installation of another Opeluwa in Oto would be a breach of the law and an invitation to violence.

“We are only drumming peace against violence. Elegba Festival belongs traditionally to Opeluwa Onido of Lagos and no other. We cannot have another Opeluwa title in Oto as it is being rumoured,” he said.

He then urged the governor to caution Oloto of Oto, Oba Basiru Odesanya, saying that “there is no second Opeluwa in Lagos, I am the only one in possession of the staff of office.”

He said that the rancour always comes every time in the last 20 years around March when the Elegba Festival is about to be commemorated by the Opeluwa Onido Chieftaincy family.

“Now that we are planning to mark another Elegba Festival in March, the usual problem has started and the rumoured installation of another Opeluwa title in Oto.

“I want peace, so I am calling on the government to rise up to the occasion before it escalates. This is how the Modakeke and Ife war started in Osun State, we should not allow another one in Lagos Mainland,” Aderibigbe-Ajose said.

According to him, if some of his former colleagues have been elevated to be crowned king in their domains, they should not trample on the rights of others.