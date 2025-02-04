Lagos Traders Appeal To Tinubu, Sanwo Olu, Assembly Members Over Demolition Threat

Share

Traders under the aegis of Agbajowo Dealers and Artisans Market Association of Owode Onirin, Lagos, have called on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to safeguard them from unknown land grabbers, threatening to chase them away and take over the entire location where they are currently situated, doing their legitimate business and allocated to them by the state government.

The association also appealed to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, and those in positions of authority in the state for intervention to ensure that the site at Owode Onirin, where they are doing their trading is not taken away from them, and throw them into unemployment market, with nothing to feed themselves and they dependents.

Chairman of the association, Engr. Thaddeus Idaewor, made the call at the weekend at a press conference which took place inside the market, saying that the over 5,000-member body had to voice out their concern because of information at its disposal that the land grabbers, who had since refused to appear before any of the court sittings, were getting ready at any time soon to demolish the market, chase the traders away, and take possession of the land, illegally.

Idaewor, while noted that the market is divided into five zones, dealing with sale of metal scraps, tyres, motor spare parts, aluminum, and others, recalled that it was former Military Administrator, Commodore Adekunle Lawal, who relocated them to the market, and ensured that documents were properly issued by the state government and possessed by the body.

