Lagos Trader To Clean Court Premises For Stealing Onions

Yusuf Dauda, a Lagos trader has been sentenced to perform community service by cleaning the court premises for 20 hours as a penalty for stealing a bag of onions.

Magistrate O.A Daodu of Ogudu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos handed down this unique sentence at the court premises on Friday, October 27.

Magistrate Daodu sentenced Dauda, along with Moses Enumah, 33, after he pleaded guilty to the offence, while Enumah maintained his innocence.

The suspect was charged with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

Daodu ordered that the convict, Daodu, be cautioned and discharged once he completes the 20 hours of community service, which will be supervised at the discretion of the officer in charge.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Bassey Sunday, informed the court that the offence took place on September 30 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mile 12 Market in the Ketu area of Lagos State.

He stated that the convict stole a plastic paint bucket filled with onions valued at N6,000 from the shop of Sani Adamu, whereas Enumah stole a quarter bag of onions worth N13,000 from the shop of Sulaimon Abubakar.

They were both caught by the market security when the complainants raised the alarm.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate admitted Enumah to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until November 10, for trial.