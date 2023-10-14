Lagos Tourism’s Dainty December’s Fun Splash Gets a Boost With Shopping Festival

Lagos is all already sending a signal that it is the perfect city to explore and experience the best of tourism offerings this December as its expand its Dainty December’s fun and leisure packages with the introduction of a Shopping Festival. It is planned to hold between December 8 and 15. Expectedly, it would herald the activities of Dainty December in the state.

The debuting Shopping Festival, which is unique in concept is expected to be a fusion of commerce and entertainment that would further enhance the status of Lagos as a premium destination in Nigeria, with vast offerings and experiences for both tourists and residents. The planned festival was disclosed recent- ly by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, when she played host in her office to a delegation from the organisers of the festival.

Excited about this development, the commissioner said that the Shopping Festival is an idea whose time has come and that the State Government, through the Ministry, is excited about it and will collaborate with the organisers to bring it to fruition Earlier, the Managing Director of Chain Reactions Africa and leader of the delegation, Mr. Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said the team is on a working visit to the Ministry to finalise discussions on the plan for the first of its kind Shopping Festival in Nigeria.

Opayemi said the festival is envisaged to put Lagos in the league of other global cities such as Dubai and Istanbul where shopping festivals have gained attraction over the years as they attract thousands of tourists yearly. According to him, the Lagos Shopping Festival is not just targeted at bringing tourists to Lagos to shop but to experience the slice of entertainment we serve the world. He further revealed that the idea is to keep Lagos open for business, entertainment and tourism for 24 hours and seven days.

Opayemi noted that Lagos will be awake for entertainment and commerce which is expected to boost employment and spike economic growth in the State as over 1, 000 offline merchants and over 5,000 online merchants are expect to participate in the Shopping Festival. The targeted audience includes international and local tourists, luxury brands, designer brands and MSMES.

Speaking on the details of the festival, he disclosed that, “The Festival is billed to be held in different venues across the State such as Eko Atlantic, TBS, Ikeja City Mall, Palms Shopping Mall and Festival Mall simultaneously for seven days non-stop. Lagos will be awake 24/7, there will also be musical performances by a number of A-list Nigerian artistes, a gaming arena, children’s arcade and a luxury pavilion where luxury brands will be on sale at the festival.’’

Opayemi further revealed that other attractions during the weeklong programme will include a celebrity auction, street parties, fashion shows, fireworks, food showcase and cultural parades by the different local governments and film shows.