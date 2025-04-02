Lagos Tourism Targets N5bn In Sales At Biggest SMEs Trade Fair

Share

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs through various initiatives.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Aregbe disclosed that the 2025 Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair is set to become Nigeria’s largest trade and commerce gathering, with an anticipated ₦5 billion in sales, over 220 vendors, and an expected attendance of 75,000 visitors over three days.

The statement also revealed that the second edition of the partnership between Naija Brand Chick and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture will focus on leveraging entertainment to drive trade.

The fair will take place from Friday, April 11, to Sunday, April 13, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Aregbe emphasized the significance of tourism in boosting the local economy, saying:

“The essence of tourism lies in buying, selling, and landscape development while boosting the local economy and fostering cultural exchange.

“Our administration is committed to job creation, poverty reduction, SME growth, and bridging inequality, and we aim to achieve these goals through initiatives like this.

“This edition is set to be bigger and better, as we have worked tirelessly to refine the experience and maximize impact.

“Beyond the physical marketplace, we are also introducing an Online Deals Spot to expand accessibility.”

He further assured that the Lagos State Government is actively involved in ensuring that the trade fair provides a platform for people from different parts of the world to shop smartly and cost-effectively.

He also hinted at potential discounts for buyers.

The CEO of Naija Brand Chick, Nelly Agbogu, expressed her excitement for this year’s edition, emphasizing Lagos’ role as a commercial hub and its contribution to the success of her trade exhibitions.

“Lagos provides the perfect landscape for business growth, and this fair is proof that dreams can be actualized with the right support.

“We are excited to create another groundbreaking event that empowers SMEs and transforms lives. Thanks to the Lagos State Government for its intentional commitment to the growth and development of small businesses.

“The Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair is raising the bar even higher, with a strong focus on increasing sales, fostering deeper connections between vendors and customers, and solidifying its reputation as a must-attend business event in Nigeria.”

She further noted that new activities would be integrated into the programme, including business masterclasses, interactive workshops, and financial inclusion initiatives that provide vendors with access to grants and support.

Beyond business, the event will feature guest appearances by influencers and celebrities, cultural and live band performances, dance showcases, exciting giveaways, and raffle draws, all designed to drive sales and boost visibility for participating brands.

Reflecting on the success of the 2024 edition, Agbogu highlighted the positive testimonials from vendors, the introduction of the Sanwo-Naira as the major means of exchange, and the addition of Lagos Corner, which allowed small businesses with limited resources to participate for free.

