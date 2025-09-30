Lagos, Tourism Stakeholders Mark World Tourism Day With Takwa Bay Community

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in conjunction with the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and other stakeholders last Saturday literally painted the popular Takwa Bay Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, in red as it marked the Year 2025 World Tourism Day.

The event which is marked annually, according to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Ms Damilola Ayinde Marsha, was part of showcasing the determination of the governor to turn Lagos into a major tourism destination in the world and Takwa Bay a destination of choice in the state.

The World Tourism Day, 2025 with the theme: ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’, according the Lagos official reinforces the determination of the State government to transform tourism sites especially the beaches.

The event was organised under the leadership of the State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who had paid a pre-tourism Day visit to the site and explained that beaches in Lagos are hidden treasures which will sell Lagos as a market and tourism destination of choice and the tourism world.

Speaking at the event which was attended by top tourism practitioners in the country and beyond, including Ikechi Ukoh of Akwanga Africa, Isaac and Nneka Moses of Goge Africa, President of NATOP, Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, said the aim of going to different tourism sites on every World Tourism Day is to drive traffic and create attention for the site.