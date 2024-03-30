Lagos tourism ministry postpones boat regatta fixed for Monday

Lagos State Government has announced the postponement of its boat regatta, which was slated to hold on Easter Monday. This development was contained in a press statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Arts and Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Seriki Omowunmi. According to the statement, ‘‘this postponement of the event comes as part of the government’s efforts to ensure optimal participation and enjoyment for all attendees.

‘‘The Boat Regatta, a hallmark event in Lagos’ cultural calendar, celebrates the vibrant maritime heritage of the state while providing a platform for showcasing traditional boat racing and cultural performances. The statement further noted, ‘‘the government assures that the rescheduled date will allow for better coordination and preparation, promising an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

‘‘The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, being the coordinating Ministry for the event, apologies for any inconvenience caused by this adjustment, with a promise that a new date for the Lagos State Boat Regatta will be communicated as soon as possible. ‘‘The ministry extends its gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, and sponsors of the event for their understanding and flexibility regarding this development.’’