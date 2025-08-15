Lagos Tourism Ministry, EU Global Diaspora Facility Partner To Train Creative Practitioners

I n a strategic move to boost Lagos State’s creative economy, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has partnered with the European Union Global Diaspora Facility (EUDiF) to enhance training opportunities in heritage preservation and cultural development.

The collaboration according to a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Adeoti Sobowale was formalised during the week, at the Alausa office of the Commissioner’s in charge of the Ministry, during a virtual meeting between the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka and EUDiF officials based in Germany – Ms. Lisa Bezvershenko and Ms. Charlotte Griffiths.

The initiative aims to build both local and international capacity while promoting communitydriven cultural preservation. It will also serve as a platform to foster sustainable cultural practices and deepen the state’s creative sector. The joint training programme is scheduled to commence in the third week of August 2025 at the divisional level. It will adopt a multi-stage approach,