Lagos Tourism Commissioner Unveils Plans for Countdown 2024

… As Greater Lagos Fiesta Targets Over 70, 000 Revellers, 25, 000 Tourists

The stage is set for this year’s edition of Countdown 2024, featuring Greater Lagos Fiesta, with over 70, 000 revellers and 25, 000 tourists expected to take part in the three days mega entertainment schedule to hold between December 29, 2023 and January 1, 2024, across the five divisions of Lagos State. This development was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Ben- son-Awoyinka while addressing the media on the plans by the ministry to usher in 2024, with its traditional Greater Lagos Fiesta, which has become a major tourism event in the state.

The five divisions of the state to host the musical concert simultaneously are; Badagry, Epe, Lagos Island, Ikeja and Ikorodu, with artistes slated for the three days outing expected to perform on rotational basis at the five centres. According to the commissioner, the Lagos Countdown is in line with the government’s, ‘‘focus of deliberately positioning Lagos State to favourably compete with developed cities of the world in terms of hosting tourism and entertainment events.’’

She noted further that, ‘‘apart from showcasing the cultural activities and nurturing up-coming talented youngsters in the entertainment and creative industry, will also positively impact the state’s economy through massive sales of goods and services to thousands of fun and entertainment lovers throughout the duration of the event.’’ Reduced from five days event to three days, the commissioner assured that the 2023 fiesta, ‘‘will be taken to a whole new level, with three days of non-stop excitement from December 29th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024.’’

According to her, the event has, ‘‘over the years proven to be a very engaging and mind-blowing event, providing fun activities and entertainment for Lagosians in their various localities across the five Ibile divisions of the State. “The Lagos Countdown 2024 #Great- er Lagos Fiesta is going to be a fantastic way to bid farewell to year 2023 and welcome the new one, year 2024, with a bang. We have lined up an incredible array of music stars who will grace the stage and thrill all fun lovers from Badagry to Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Ikeja, featuring homegrown talents to international sensations, the best of Afro Beats, Highlife, Juju and Fuji music.

“This event is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity that Lagos State has to offer. It’s a celebration of our music, our art, and our vibrant cultural scene. The Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta is a platform that brings people together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of unity and community. “Let me emphasise that this event is not just about the music. The Year 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta will also showcase the best of our local cuisine, arts and crafts, and traditional performances.

Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and flavors that make Lagos such a unique and vibrant city.’’ In attendance at the press conference were; the Special Adviser to State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Mr Idris Aregbe; Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Olorunto- yin Atekoja; Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Prince Adesegun Ogundeji, who represented the Commissioner; and Executive Secretary, Lagos Film and Video Censors Board, Mrs Adebukola Agbamimoja.