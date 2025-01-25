Lagos Tops List Of Highest VAT Contributors With ₦2.75trn

Share

…Rivers, FCT Claim Second, Third Spots

New research has revealed that Lagos State tops the list of the highest contributors to Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue in 2024, generating a staggering sum of ₦2.75 trillion.

A Nigerian think tank dedicated to addressing national challenges, Agora Policy who provided a detailed analysis of each state’s VAT contributions said this represents 54% of the total non-import VAT pool.

According to the Agora Policy data published on Saturday, Rivers State came second with ₦832.69 billion, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranked third, contributing ₦303.64 billion.

Oyo State took fourth place with ₦272.41 billion, and Kano State followed in fifth position with ₦77.76 billion.

The report further revealed that the remaining 33 states collectively accounted for just 19% of the total VAT revenue, with contributions ranging from Delta State’s ₦73.39 billion to Imo State’s ₦4.38 billion. Below is the full breakdown of the VAT contributions by states and the FCT in 2024: VAT Contributions by States (2024) – Lagos: ₦2.75 trillion – Rivers: ₦832.69 billion – FCT: ₦303.64 billion – Oyo: ₦272.41 billion – Kano: ₦77.76 billion – Delta: ₦73.39 billion – Bayelsa: ₦64.66 billion – Edo: ₦53.55 billion – Anambra: ₦47.53 billion – Akwa Ibom: ₦46.93 billion – Adamawa: ₦42.01 billion – Borno: ₦35.29 billion – Niger: ₦34.84 billion – Taraba: ₦32.37 billion – Kwara: ₦31.51 billion – Kaduna: ₦30.30 billion – Ekiti: ₦29.58 billion – Jigawa: ₦28.54 billion – Benue: ₦26.59 billion – Ogun: ₦26.16 billion – Sokoto: ₦25.98 billion

