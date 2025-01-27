Share

In a welcome relief to households, tomato prices have plummeted by a staggering 90% in Lagos and other major cities across Nigeria, according to various reports.

The price drop is attributed to a bumper harvest in key tomato-producing states, resulting in an oversupply of the commodity.

A 50kg basket of tomatoes now sells for between N10,000 to N12,000, depending on the species, while a big basket costs an average of N14,000 in Lagos, down from N150,000 in May 2024.

Reports reveal that in the northern part of the country, a 25kg plastic crate of tomatoes costs an average of N6,500.

Rabiu Zuntu, Chairman of the Tomato Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria, attributed the surplus to the January-to-March harvest period when tomato plants produce an abundance of fruits. However, he noted that the glut often leads to reduced prices and significant post-harvest losses.

Zuntu advised consumers to take advantage of the price slash by buying in bulk and preserving tomatoes before prices peak in April. However, he cautioned that preservation methods may not be effective for large-scale preservation and storage.

The price drop is expected to bring relief to households and food businesses, but tomato farmers and processors face the challenge of managing the surplus and reducing post-harvest losses.

