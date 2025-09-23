Lagos To Turn Takwa Bay Island To World Class Tourism Destination —Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has spoken of its plans to transform the popular Takwa Bay Island to a 21st tourism destination that will be suitable for first class tourists from across the world.

Giving the assurances yesterday during a tour of the Island with some tourism stakeholders, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said one of the assets, hidden treasures and gems of Lagos State is its beautiful beaches, which provides a good base for beach tourism.

She said that as the state pre- pares for World Tourism Day coming up at the weekend, “our focus this year is to show what we have in our environment. “What we are taking away from Lagos this time is beach tourism. The assets we have are hidden treasures, our gems.

We want to sell Lagos as a market other than restaurants, nightlife, arts, culinary arts, fashion. “We also want the world to know that there is a Cancun here, there is a Maldives here that people can visit and our people don’t need to go abroad to have that same experience, because we have the most beautiful beachfronts here.

“We have 183 kilometers of beachfront on the Atlantic Ocean. We have the same thing on the route of the Lagos Creek, the Badagry Creek, but we’re not taking full advantage of it. “My assessment here today is that is that we have not actually taken full advantage of what we have, it’s safe, it is clean, it is serene and we have looked at the things that we can do, how we can bring in investments into this place so you can actually visit this place and come for a family day out.

“We would partner with the locals, we’ll partner on transportation, we’ll work with the government agencies that are in charge of transportation and make sure that we don’t just use the local banana boats, but they can actually use ferries from our LAG FERRY.

“As touching on security and how we can improve security, we’ve been told that the forces are here, the Nigerian Navy, the NPA, the Army, they’re here. So it’s a pretty safe environment. “So basically, what we are going to do here is infrastructural im- provement.

“A month ago, Mr Governor went to the Ilashe-Ibeshe axis, and we have actually handed over a power station to Eko Disco to energise all the residents in that area. We’ll look at how we can energize this area as well. “It has close proximity to Victo- ria Land, so I know that it wouldn’t be something that we cannot easily come to a conclusion on in the nearest future.”

Speaking earlier before the tour of the beachfront, The Beach Master, Mr Tolulope Bradley, urged the commissioner to come to their aid in the area of providing infrastructure, noting that at present there is no government presence on the Island and all infrastructure in place are by private initiative. He urged the government to intervene in the area of transportation, and electricity, to make it easier for tourists to come to the Island and also be comfortable while there.