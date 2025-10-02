Lagos To Shut Roads In Victoria Island For Africa’s First Electric Powerboat Race

The Lagos State Government has announced a total traffic diversion in parts of Victoria Island ahead of the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship, Africa’s first-ever E1 Series event, scheduled for Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 2025.

In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the measures were necessary to ease traffic flow and ensure a smooth hosting of the international com- petition on the Lagos Inland Waterways. “There will be a total road clo- sure at 1st Lekki Junction inward Ozumba Mbadiwe.

Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes that have been carefully mapped out to minimise disrup- tions,” Osiyemi stated. According to the diversion plan: Motorists from Ajah heading to- wards Lekki are to make a U-turn at the 1st Junction pedestrian bridge before linking Yesufu Abiodun Street, Maroko Police Station, City of David, Ligali Ayorinde, Ajose Adeogun, Eko Hotel Roundabout, and onward to Ahmadu Bello Way.

Commuters from Ajah can also use Ogombo Road through Abra- ham Adesanya to connect Okun Ajah and the Coastal Road. Those from Lekki heading to Ikoyi or the Mainland are advised to take Admiralty Way and access the Lekki Link Bridge. Motorists going to CMS can connect Yesufu Abiodun, Oniru Road, Aboyade Cole, and Ligali Ayorinde.

The commissioner noted that ample parking spaces would be available at Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, and the Nigerian Law School premises on Victoria Island. Osiyemi said officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had been strategically deployed to direct vehicles and maintain order throughout the two-day event.