Lagos To Pull Down Illegal, Dilapidated Buildings – Commissioner

The Lagos State government is set to embark on statewide removal of illegal and collapse-prone structures if owners fail to do the needful.

Owners of dilapidated buildings have been told to carry out necessary renovations to ensure the security of lives and properties or have them pulled down by the government.

These were revealed as the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, in the company of top functionaries of the Ministry led a team of urban planning enforcers to Lagos Island on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s action on the Island, Oluyinka had ordered the sealing and demolition of parts of block works of unapproved buildings in some parts of the Island; including Odunlami, Upper-Campos, Tokunbo, Oshodi, Okepopo, Ita-Faaji and Pasi Square among other parts of the ancient city.

In the cause of Thursday’s enforcement, Dr. Oluyinka specifically gave a two-week ultimatum to handlers of a Mosque in the locality popularly known as Mumuni-Oloko Mosque, in the Okepopo area to embark on a risk-free structural test and make necessary renovations, while he also underlined the dangers it poses to worshippers if left unattended to.

Clarifying that the enforcement of physical and urban development codes will be state-wide routine and not limited to Lagos Island alone, Oluyinka said the enforcement exercise was necessary to enhance the sustainability of the built environment, prevent building collapse, and protect lives and property.

In his words, “This exercise that has started on Lagos Island will be a continuous one that will take us to other Local Government Areas of the State.

“We shall comb every nook and cranny of Lagos in our efforts to rid the state of illegal building constructions”, he said.

Those on the Commissioner’s entourage included the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Engr. Oluwole Sotire and the General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike.