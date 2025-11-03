Lagos To Launch Telecom Infrastructure Regulatory System In 2026 – Elegushi

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to launch the Telecommunication Infrastructure Regulatory System (TIRS) in February 2026.

The initiative, a major step towards improving transparency and accountability in telecommunication infrastructure regulation, according to the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), Prince Oyekanmi Elegushi, is designed to streamline the permit application process for telecommunication infrastructure projects across the state.

As read in a statement issued over the weekend, which was sent to New Telegraph, Elegushi said the system will ensure that all telecom infrastructure deployments in Lagos comply with established standards and regulations, while minimising bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The LASIMRA GM described the forthcoming launch as “a significant milestone in optimising permit processes and enhancing regulatory compliance within the State,” adding that TIRS will help minimise human interference in the regulatory process by as much as 99 per cent.

“The implementation of the Telecommunication Infrastructure Regulatory System (TIRS) is expected to significantly enhance transparency and accountability, minimizing human interaction by 99 per cent,” the LASIMRA boss stated.

“To this effect, companies are expected to apply for permits for infrastructure like masts, towers, and right-of-way for fibre optic cables online, thereby reducing the need for physical visits.”

Elegushi disclosed that LASIMRA had already conducted a comprehensive training programme for all departments and units of the Agency to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

The training, he said, provided officers with an in-depth understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of the digital platform.

He reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to creating a thriving and sustainable business environment for all operators and stakeholders in the telecommunications sector.

According to him, the introduction of TIRS reflects the state government’s broader vision to leverage technology for efficient governance, improve service delivery, and enhance investor confidence in Lagos’ digital infrastructure ecosystem.

“The launch of TIRS will further reinforce our objective of promoting transparency, ease of doing business, and sustainable infrastructure growth in Lagos,” Elegushi added.