Lagos to Increase Train Trips By 78% From 12 to 54 Daily

Lagos State Government has said that increase the train trips would be increased by 78 percent from 12 to 54 daily from Monday next week. It added that the train trips would further go up to 74 before the end of November 2023 on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line from Marina to Mile 2.

According to the Consultant, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, by next week Monday, the tracks would have been energised, thus allowing for the deployment of additional train sets for daily passenger operations.

He explained: “Ahead of the increase in train trips, train services will run on Saturday 14th (morning peak only) while there would be no service on Saturday afternoon and the entire day on Sunday October 15, 2023 to allow the complete change over to electricity.”

Also, the Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, explained that the train movement was projected that passenger movement between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months would surpass 150,000 passengers daily.

He said: “We need to shut down train operations for passenger safety while the switch to electricity is on as well as ensure that the test is carried out in a safe manner.