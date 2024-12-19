Lagos To Incorporates 7Up Bottling Company’s Staff As Traffic Mayors

Share

The Lagos State Government has planned to incorporate some members of staff of the 7up Bottling Company as Traffic Mayors.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Mr Olawale Musa, said this during a visit to the company on Wednesday in Lagos.

Musa accompanied by the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said it was part of the traffic management engagement.

He said: “I commend the company for its efforts in maintaining traffic order and I call for the sustaining of a harmonious partnership with the ministry on traffic management.

“I encourage you to integrate traffic management education and compliance into the company’s staff training programme.”

