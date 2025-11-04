Lagos To Inaugurate Telecom Infrastructure Regulatory System In 2026

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to launch the Telecommunication Infrastructure Regulatory System (TIRS) in February 2026.

The initiative, a major step towards improving transparency and accountability in telecommunication infrastructure regulation, according to the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), Prince Oyekanmi Elegushi, is designed to streamline the permit application process for telecommunication infrastructure projects across the state.

In a statement issued at the weekend, and sent to New Telegrapgh, Elegushi said the system will ensure that all telecom infrastructure deployments in Lagos comply with established standards and regulations, while minimising bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The LASIMRA GM described the forthcoming launch as “a significant milestone in optimising permit processes and enhancing regulatory compliance within the state.” He added that TIRS will help minimise human interference in the regulatory process by as much as 99 per cent.

He said: “The implementation of the Telecommunication Infrastructure Regulatory System (TIRS) is expected to significantly enhance transparency and accountability, minimizing human interaction by 99 per cent.