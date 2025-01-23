Lagos To Host S’ West Games 2025 As NSC Endorses Tourney

Share

The South West Games 2025, a g roundbreaking sports event, is set to debut in March, hosted by the National Sports Commission (NSC) in partnership with Practagali Limited.

A highlight of the Games is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BAT-SWAG), which aims to discover and nurture young talents across the six Southwestern states: Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, and Oyo. The Director General of the NSC, Bukola Ola – wale Olopade, described the Games as a powerful tool for talent discovery, leadership development, and community growth.

“The South West Games 2025 and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games are not mere contests of athletic prowess; they are platforms for youth engagement, talent discovery, and community unity.

The NSC recognises the immense potential of this initiative to elevate sports development and nationbuilding.” He added that the NSC would provide technical support and guidance to ensure the tournament meets global standards.

Lagos, known for its rich sports history and world-class facilities, will host the first edition. The state’s Sports Commission Director General, Lekan Fatodu, expressed confidence in delivering a memorable event, emphasising Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s dedication to sports development.

