Lagos To Host First Lagos Waterfront Summit

The Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development is set to host the maiden edition of the Lagos Waterfront Summit with the theme: “Pressure on the Lagoon: The Lagos Experience.” The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Sep- tember 11, at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a press statement dated August 18, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu, called on residents to collaborate with the ministry in tackling the growing threats to the state’s lagoon ecosystem.

He said: “Let’s get this conversation started about our beloved lagoon, which is under siege from shady dredging operations, abandoned wrecks, and indiscriminate land reclamation. “The signs are clear: worsening floods, disappearing fish, and communities struggling to stay afloat.

“Our lagoon is under pressure, but we are taking action this September with the first Lagos Waterfront Summit and Stakeholders’ Engagement. “We are talking real solutions. Government agencies, researchers, traditional rulers, developers, community voices, the private sector, and global partners are invited,” he said.

The Commissioner further disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will serve as the Chief Host, while urging Lagosians to support the initiative by contributing ideas and strategies to protect the lagoon.