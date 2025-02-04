Lagos To Host E1 Boat Race Fiesta, As Sanwo-Olu Meets Drogba

Share

Lagos will be the host city for the E1 World Championship coming up next September.

Organisers of the all-electric race boat contest touched down in Lagos yesterday to take an exploratory tour of the State’s waterways infrastructure to ensure smooth hosting of the event.

Governor Babajide SanwoOlu received the event’s sponsors at the State House in Marina on Monday. The team was led by Marlene Ngoyi Mvidia, Chief Executive Officer of the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), a subsidiary of Afrexim Bank.

Former Cote d’Ivoire striker and holder of multiple titles in European football, Didier Drogba, who is the driving force for the E1 sport in Africa, joined the sponsor team comprising Chairman of E1 Racing, Aleyandro Agag, and Strategic Adviser, Pablo Agag. E1 World Championship is an adventurous sport being introduced to Africa to create opportunities for talented young Africans, especially water sports enthusiasts.

Some biggest names in sports who have shown interest in the tournament include American NBA forward, James LeBron, and the legendary Spanish former tennis superstar, Rafael Nadal.

Sanwo-Olu said the choice of Lagos to host the tournament presented “another unique opportunity” to tell the Lagos story in a sustainable manner, assuring the organisers that the State was prepared and ready to host the world race boat championship.

The Governor said Lagos was prepared to take full advantage of opportunities coming with the tournament, noting that the State had adequate manpower and infrastructure to be able to take in all participating visitors and athletes.

He said: “Our governing vision is not just making Lagos a global city; we are building Lagos to be an African model city where global corporations can come and take advantage of the opportunities that are available here.

We are excited about the initiative that which E1 Racing Team and other partners are trying to achieve. For us, we believe this is not just your own success, but the glory of the African dream.

“We see this as another unique opportunity to tell the Lagos story sustainably. We are fully prepared and transaction-ready for the tournament.

I want to assure the athletes and visitors who will be participating in the competition that we are ready in terms of manpower and infrastructure to be able to take in all of the opportunities that are coming with the project.”

