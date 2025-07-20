Lagos To Host Africa’s First-Ever E1 Championship In October

Lagos State is set to make history as the first African city to host the prestigious E1 Racing Championship, scheduled for October 4–5, 2025.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the landmark development in a Facebook post following his visit to Monaco, where he attended the E1 Series event alongside members of his cabinet, including the Commissioner for Transportation, Seun Osiyemi, and other top officials.

The Monaco event, which featured the world’s first and only all-electric powerboat racing series, underscored the potential of innovation, determination, and bold thinking in advancing sustainable marine transportation.

“This is more than just a race, it’s a major milestone for Lagos and Africa,” Sanwo-Olu said. “It signals our readiness to be part of the global conversation on clean energy, sustainability, and innovation in water mobility.”

According to Sunday Telegraph, hosting the E1 Championship positions Lagos at the forefront of a new era in sports and environmental advancement. The event is expected to bring a surge in tourism, economic activity, and sustainability initiatives, while showcasing African innovation on a global stage.

With its rich culture, vibrant population, and dynamic energy, Lagos promises an unforgettable experience for both international visitors and local spectators.

The historic hosting is made possible through strategic partnerships, notably with Afreximbank, whose investment in Team Drogba and support for the E1 vision have solidified Lagos’s place on the global map.

“I’m grateful to Afreximbank, not just as a partner, but as a believer in what Lagos can achieve,” the governor added.