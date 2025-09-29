Lagos To Host Africa’s First All-Electric Powerboat Championship

Lagos State is set to make history as it hosts the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing event on the African continent, the E1 Lagos Grand Prix scheduled to take place from October 3 to 5, 2025.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a statement posted on Monday, describing the championship as a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and Lagos’ global appeal.

“From the 3rd to the 5th of October, for the first time on the African continent, Lagos will host the world’s all-electric powerboat championship, the E1 Series,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He noted that the championship is more than just a sporting event, describing it as a “demonstration of innovation and progress, showing how sport can inspire sustainable solutions for the future.”

According to him, the E1 Lagos Grand Prix will also spotlight the creativity, resilience, and vibrant energy of Lagosians.

“This occasion gives us the opportunity to showcase Lagos to the world as we know it: welcoming, dynamic, and determined to embrace the future with confidence,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu extended an open invitation to residents and visitors to participate in the historic event.

“I extend a warm invitation to you to be part of this historic moment. The E1 Lagos Grand Prix is a chance for Lagos, and for Africa, to stand proudly on the global stage,” he added.

The governor also shared that tickets for the event are available at e1lagos.com.

The E1 Series, known as the world’s first and only all-electric powerboat racing championship, brings together cutting-edge technology, thrilling competition, and environmental consciousness. Lagos joins a list of iconic global cities such as Jeddah, Venice, and Rotterdam that have hosted the race.

The hosting of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix aligns with Lagos State’s broader vision of positioning itself as a hub for innovation, sustainability, and global sporting excellence, under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda.