Lagos To Host 72-Hour Shopping Festival Monday

The Lagos State Government has announced the launch of its 72-hour non-stop shopping extravaganza tagged, “The Lagos State Shopping Festival,” on Monday.

The event will take place at the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, and promises to offer an unmatched shopping experience for locals and tourists alike.

The festival will feature over 500 vendors, showcasing a diverse range of products, including fashion, electronics, beauty items, home decor, gourmet food, and more.

Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The shopping festival is being organised by the Lagos Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with Chain Reaction Limited.

According to the statement, the festival aims to promote the fashion and retail sectors, highlighting the latest trends in apparel and accessories while celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of local artisans. It also seeks to connect small businesses and established brands to global markets, using entertainment and music to drive trade.

The Lagos Shopping Festival is more than just a shopping event; it’s a celebration of Lagos State’s vibrant culture, creativity, and commerce. The festival will provide a dynamic and exciting atmosphere with live performances, entertainment, food stalls, and much more.

The festival starts on Monday, December 23, and runs for 72 hours non-stop, showcasing the best of Lagos shopping, entertainment, and culture.

