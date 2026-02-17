Lagos To Host 2nd Energy Summit 2026

Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, is announcing the second edition of the Lagos Energy Summit, scheduled to hold from May 18 to 20, in Lagos.

Building on the success of its maiden edition, the Lagos Energy Summit 2026 is positioned as a high-impact investment and policy platform aimed at accelerating energy access, improving service reliability, and mobilising private sector capital into Lagos State’s power sector.

The Summit reflects a strategic shift from regulatory reform to bankable project execution, following the implementation of the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, which provides a robust framework for subnational electricity governance and investment.

The Summit, themed “Lagos Energy Evolution: Transforming the Future,” will convene government leaders, regulators, financiers, developers, and innovators to advance actionable solutions to Lagos State’s critical energy challenges, including grid constraints, energy poverty, and over-dependence on fossil fuels.

Discussions will focus on scaling renewable energy solutions, expanding decentralised generation, strengthening distribution infrastructure, and supporting Lagos State’s transition to a 24-hour economy.