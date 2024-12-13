Lagos To Get New Building Code Next Year

Share

The Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to get a brand-new Building Code next year to achieve the high-performance standards needed to make Lagos a sustainable and Smart City.

The government’s readiness was disclosed at the Lagos State Executive Council Retreat on the Domestication of the Lagos Building Code, organised by the Office of the Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, held at Ikeja GRA on Wednesday.

Speaking during the retreat, Lagos State Governor Babajide SanwoOlu emphasised the need for more collaboration among all the ministries and agencies in the built sector to ensure the state development in line with global best practices.

The governor said the motive behind the Lagos Building Code is to have a building regulation that would make Lagos much more resilient.

He said: “We (Lagos State Government) are the first to domesticate the National Building Code, which is the creation of the Federal Government. “We are not doing anything outside the vision at the sovereign and sub-sovereign levels.

“But what is unique about our own is the fact that all the cabinet members see the need to have an input because it would be an outcome that would affect lives and different ministries and agencies. “So, there is need for everybody to have a say, and at the end of the day, collectively we will resolve to have a way.

“What we are trying to do is for Lagos State to do what is obtainable internationally: have a building regulation in which we have a standard of construction in design, manner of land use occupancy, and use of building materials, which we believe would eventually improve and help with health, safety, and occupancy issues.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"