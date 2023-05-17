Lagos To Focus More On Boy Child

On Tuesday, the Lagos State Government issued a demand for more attention to be paid to boy children through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency(DSVA).

The decision to observe the “International Day of the Boy Child” at some state schools was taken by Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the DSVA.

The ceremony was conducted at Agidingbi Grammar School (Junior and Senior); Ojodu Junior High School; and Babs Fafunwa Memorial Senior Secondary School and was organized by the agency’s Kings Club Initiative.

Other educational institutions include Mende Junior/Senior High School, Ikeja Junior College, Unity Junior High School, Bolade Junior Grammar School, and Immaculate Senior High School.

The agency’s officials visited the schools to discuss mental health issues with the children.

The Head of Community Engagement, Mr. Damilare Adewusi, spoke on behalf of Vivour-Adeniyi and emphasized that more awareness needed to be raised about boy children.

According to her, there is a need to focus on their well-being, and their need to feel happy, healthy, and valued within the family and the community.

This year’s May 16 ”International Day of the Boy Child” has the theme: ”Boys Cry Too”

Vivour-Adeniyi said Boy Child Day was founded in 2018 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a university lecturer from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,

”In a letter to government leaders and NGOs, Teelucksingh said that in the media, there are regular incidents in which young, misguided boys and teenagers are involved in crime and violence.

”If a boy child is neglected or fed a diet of hate and violence, it is obvious he will develop into a teenager who is misguided and confused.

“There is an urgent need to focus on the home and school to save the boy child,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi said it was important that parents, guardians, and teachers in various communities and schools equipped the boy child accordingly, as this would have a greater impact on them in the nearest future.