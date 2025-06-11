Lagos To Fine Offenders Of Regulated Electricity Activities N20m

Share

The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has issued an Order, which prohibits all individuals and entities from undertaking regulated electricity activities within Lagos State without a valid license or permit issued by LASERC.

The Commission emphasized that holding a license from any other regulatory body will not exempt violators from liability under the new regulatory regime.

It warned that violators of the Order which has taken immediate effect face penalties including fines of not less than N20 million and an additional N20,000 for each day of continued non-compliance.

These were contained in a statement on Wednesday by Deputy Director, Public Affairs Unit, LASERC, Mrs. Adetola Idowu. The statement was titled: “Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission Issues Order to Regulate Market Operations.”

The statement read: “The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has formally issued Order No. LASERC ORDER/001/2025 establishing the regulatory framework for electricity market operations within Lagos State. This milestone Order marks the official conclusion of the transition period for the transfer of regulatory oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to LASERC, as stipulated in the Electricity Act 2023 and the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024.

“The Order also affirms the continued applicability of existing national regulatory instruments — including tariff guidelines, grid codes, safety standards, and metering regulations — as binding on all electricity licensees operating within Lagos State, pending any amendment or further directive from the Commission.”

CEO/Executive Commissioner, LASERC, Dr. Fouad Animashaun, said the Order reinforces LASERC’s mandate to ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable electricity market in Lagos.

He said: “We are committed to upholding global standards and protecting electricity user and investor interests in the evolving power sector.”

