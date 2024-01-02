Lagos To Establish Medical University

…Commissions Gbajabiamila General Hospital, Conference Centre, Other Projects

…Charges Other Legislators To Emulate CoS

Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced the conclusion of plans by the state to set up a special University that will focus on Health and Medicine.

The University, which the governor said was a product of interactions with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National University Commission (NUC), will be started this year to solve twin problems of brain drain and inadequate infrastructure in the get-well sector.

The Governor, while speaking at the commissioning of the newly delivered Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital in Surulere, an initiative of former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, also used the occasion to charge other legislators in the state to emulate the former member representing Surulere Federal constituency.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the proposed Lagos State Medical University. He also said it is his administration’s way of keying into the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards achieving a one trillion dollar economy in the next six years.

The Lagos State Government will be setting up, in collaboration with the federal Ministry of Health, and the National University Commission, another University, that we call, Lagos State Medical University before this year. This is a strategic intervention for us. This is a strategic moment for us.

He also states that gus administration will always support any member of the legislators who is ready to emulate the former majority leader of the lower arm of the National Assembly for the “world-class facility”

While commending Gbajabiamila for giving the people of Lagos a “world-class facility” highlighted the importance of collaboration between various arms of government, saying that the executive and the legislature are two sides of the same coin.

Adding that the electorate always benefits from such.

Having inaugurated three other projects initiated by the former Speaker, Sanwo-olu noted that all of them resonate with pillars of his administration’s THEME Agenda, namely: Education; Sports Youth Development, and Social Integration; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy and Healthcare.

He founded the Sam Shonibare Community Center; the dualised and standardised Babs Animashaun – Census road all in Surulere.

In his remarks, Gbajabiamila said he is guided by the desire to touch the lives of constituents.

Saying, I am grateful to my brother, the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support and collaboration through the years because, without partnership with the state government, it would have been much more difficult to achieve our visions for the projects being developed today.

For over twenty years, it was my great honour to serve in the House of Representatives as the member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

“Every day I served in parliament, I was keenly aware that all the positions I held, whether as a minority whip, as a minority and majority leader and later as Speaker, were held in trust on behalf of the people of Surulere, the people of Lagos State and indeed all the citizens of our beloved nation.

“This Conference Centre and other projects across Surulere Federal constituencies and the State are inspired by that sense of duty.

While the lawmaker performs an important role as law and policy maker, there is also an important function in ensuring that the resources of government go towards meeting the most pressing needs of the local constituencies they represent.

“The projects we are commissioning today and tomorrow speak to my efforts to meet the expectations of our people in this regard.