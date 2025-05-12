Lagos To Drive Year-Round Tourism Agenda Beyond ‘Detty December’

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke BensonAwoyinka, has re-affirmed the state government’s commitment to building a sustainable, all-year-round tourism ecosystem that transcends the popular “Detty December” festivities.

She made this known at the First National Tourism Summit, convened by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, in partnership with Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts and supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Speaking at the summit, Mrs. Benson-Awoyinka stated that the Ministry is actively raising awareness of Lagos’ vast tourism potential both locally and internationally.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Adeoti Sobowale, the commissioner commended attendees for overcoming their initial fears of water travel to explore the Lagos coastline, adding that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has deliberately positioned tourism as a key pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus development agenda.

“Tourism is no longer a seasonal affair in Lagos. We are building a city-state that welcomes visitors all year round. From the Fanti Carnival to the Boat Regatta, The Headies, AMVCA, and our December entertainment season capped by the Greater Lagos Countdown, Lagos is fast becoming a global destination,” she remarked.

