Lagos To Divert Traffic To Install Truck Barriers Along Funsho Williams

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced that Funsho Williams Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic so that truck barriers can be put in place.

The state government who made the announcement in a statement issued via its social media platform said the close begin today, August 11 and traffic along the highway will be detoured for three nights between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The government, however, requested that drivers take alternate routes while the installation was taking place.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge/Costain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys,” the statement reads.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.”

The installation, according to the administration, is consistent with the state’s ban on trucks and other articulated vehicles using certain bridges.

Heavy-duty vehicle bridge accidents have been on the rise recently in Lagos.